WFP truck hits landmine in Yemen’s Hodeidah, driver injured

SANAA, March 3 (Xinhua) — A driver working with the World Food Programme (WFP) in Yemen was injured when his aid-carrying truck hit a landmine in the western port city of Hodeidah, the WFP said on Tuesday in a statement.

It said the accident happened on Monday in Durayhimi district, south of Hodeidah.

“The food was not damaged,” the WFP said, calling on Yemeni warring parties to respect the humanitarian mission and allow the food assistance into Durayhimi, which is located near a frontline.

Hodeidah has seen a shaky cease-fire between the government forces and the Houthi rebels since both sides reached a UN-sponsored cease-fire agreement in Stockholm in December 2018.

The agreement was seen as the first phase to end Yemen’s nearly five years of civil war.

The war has pushed over 20 million people to the verge of starvation.