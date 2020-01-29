WH Smith holiday sales rise on travel demand, U.S….

Jan 22 – Retailer WH Smith Plc said on Wednesday sales in the 20 weeks to Jan. 18 rose 7%, as more customers shopped at its outlets in airports and railway stations, but turmoil on the British shopping streets led to lower like-for-like sales.

The company, which sells everything from books and sandwiches to Bluetooth headphones, said revenue from its travel division jumped 19% due to a boost from the acquisitions of InMotion and Marshall Retail in the United States.

