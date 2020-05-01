What about a great vacation? “I have doubts about the ability of Europeans to leave their countries in large numbers”

French Minister of Health Olivier Véran expressed doubts Thursday evening about the possibility of seeing foreign tourists flock en masse to France during next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I am not sure that it is reasonable to anticipate it, to envisage it,” he said, when questioned on the LCI news channel. He expects to have a clearer view on this issue by the end of May-early June. “I have some doubts about the ability of Europeans to leave their countries in large numbers to go to another neighboring country,” he said. If the French borders and that of the Schengen area are open, this is not the case for those outside this Schengen area, recalled Olivier Véran.

Asked about the possibility of seeing German, Dutch or English tourists flocking to France this summer, he was cautious. “I am not sure that it is to be expected that there will be massive population transfers during the month of July or August across the states,” he replied.

The minister calls to remain humble and modest in the face of a “multifaceted virus which has deceived us several times”. He stressed that he did not have a definitive answer but hoped to have a clearer view on the question within three to four weeks.

“As soon as we can restart the tourist machine, as soon as we can give back to the French the summer to which they legitimately aspire, we will do it”, assured Olivier Véran, saying to be aware that the tourism sector is very affected by the current crisis and that the population wishes to have prospects for the summer holidays. “But we will do it when it does not endanger them,” he said.