What is the source of the high cost of whale vomit?

Because of its rarity and value, WHALE vomit, or ambergris, is also referred to as “floating gold.”

But why is whale vomit so costly, and how much is it actually worth?

Whale vomit, also known as ambergris, is made by sperm whales, but it can’t be taken from a live whale, so you’ll have to find it washed up.

Although sperm whales can be found all over the oceans, ambergris is only found in about 5% of whale carcasses, so it isn’t frequently washed up.

It’s also known as “Floating Gold” or “Sea Treasure.”

Perfume companies prize it because it contains ambrein alcohol, which is extracted from ambergris and used to maintain scent.

The perfume industry values pure white varieties the most.

Ambergris comes in a variety of colors, including grey, brown, and black, with the latter being the least valuable because it contains the least amount of ambrein.

Oxidation has an impact on the quality.

It was once thought to be hardened sea foam or seabird poop, but mass whaling in the 1800s revealed it to be sperm whale guts.

They eat a lot of squid and cuttlefish, and the indigestible beaks are usually vomited out before the rest is digested.

However, these indigestible bits can sometimes make it to the gut, where they bind together with bile and sit for years in the whale’s intestine.

This forms a lump, which some people believe the whale vomits, thus the name whale vomit.

Others believe that because ambergris can pass through the whale, whale poo can as well.

Ambergris, like all whale products, is prohibited in some countries.

It’s illegal in some countries, but it’s legal in others.

Extracting ambergris from a whale is illegal in the United Kingdom and Europe, but collecting it from the sea or beach is legal because it is a naturally occurring waste product.

Sperm whales were once hunted for ambergris, but with a few exceptions, all whales are now protected from hunting.

Whaling may become more widespread, according to some, as applications to control whale populations grow.

Millions of pounds have been made by lucky finders of whale vomit.

In 2020, a lucky Thai fisherman who usually earns 500 pounds a month discovered 100 kilograms of ambergris, worth 2.4 million British pounds, in possibly the world’s largest whale vomit find.

Naris Suwannasang, 60, discovered and collected some pale lumps on a beach in Southern Thailand, and a dealer later offered him £23,740 per kilogram.

