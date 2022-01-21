What all the possible outcomes of the Downing Street party inquiry would mean for Boris Johnson, according to Sue Gray’s report

What all the possible outcomes of the Downing Street party inquiry mean for Boris Johnson, according to Sue Gray’s report

The report into the No. 10 lockdown parties is expected to be released next week.

Sue Gray’s investigation into Downing Street lockdown parties is expected to be completed next week, and the outcome will likely determine Boris Johnson’s premiership.

So far, the Prime Minister has remained tight-lipped about whether he will resign if the senior civil servant’s report is damning and finds he lied to Parliament.

Mr Johnson has been refusing to “be drawn into hypotheticals” or comment on new allegations of parties for weeks, instead stating that he is awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

The report was commissioned to investigate the background and possible outcomes that could save or destabilize the PM's position.

Sue Gray has become a household name in recent weeks as a result of the report’s high profile.

After her predecessor, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, was found to have been aware of a gathering in his own department while restrictions were in place, she was appointed to lead the investigation.

For decades, the senior civil servant has been a formidable force within Government as the second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities.

She went straight into the civil service after graduating from high school, and in the 1980s, she took a career break to run a pub in Newry, Northern Ireland, with her husband.

She was put in charge of several major investigations after returning to Whitehall, including the so-called “pleb-gate” probe and allegations that Tory MP Damian Green lied about the presence of pornographic images on his Commons computer.

Ms Gray has a sassy reputation and is unlikely to give the PM a smooth ride.

“She’s a formidable individual who isn’t easily intimidated and is used to making difficult decisions with binary outcomes,” a former White House aide told Politico.

Ms. Gray is looking into a series of claims that No. 10 parties were detained during Covid lockdowns.

Throughout the pandemic, ministers have been accused of breaking restrictions 13 times and hosting “wine time Fridays.”

She’s also looking into two leaving parties at No. 10 on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral on April 16, 2021.

Ms. Gray’s job is to look into all of the parties involved.

