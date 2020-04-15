What António Costa heard from economists about how to recover from the biggest crisis that “ends tourism” – Observer

Even because one of the advantages highlighted at this meeting, stressed Siza Vieira, is the positive way in which the country has been managing this crisis “and which projects an external image of Portugal as a safe destination with social cohesion”, which are advantages in the strategic positioning of the Portuguese economy ”.

The videoconference meeting lasted almost four hours. All economists had the opportunity to speak and members of the Government and António Costa was mainly focused on listening. It was not an exercise in propaganda as some feared, but it was a long session and one of the economists present points out that each one had little time to express their opinions.

“We were all succinct, but even so the session went on and, therefore, there was no second round as the organizers would have expected. The Prime Minister (who had given an interview to the Observer in the morning) stoically endured to listen, with great attention, honor to be done ”. But they left without a date for the announced “reopening of the economy”.

Some economists were more concerned with the transition from isolation to normality, while others focused on the Portuguese economy in the long run. One of the starting points for the discussion was the IMF projections, known this Tuesday, with several economists pointing to more sharp falls in the product than that estimated by this organization.

And the sector that most concerns, due to the great impact it has on the Portuguese economy, is tourism. With a weight of 11% in the Gross Domestic Product, the collapse of this sector will have a very negative effect on economic developments and employment. And the recovery in tourism should be slower. It may take years to return to the level we were before the new coronavirus pandemic.

For Susana Peralta, from Universidade Nova de Lisboa, “there will be no tourism for two or three years”, at least. “As long as there is no vaccine, no one will be traveling around the world in these conditions,” believes the economist, speaking to the Observer at the end of the meeting. “It is the ballast that leaves this crisis: it ends tourism”, because this pandemic “is a huge scar on confidence”. In Portugal, “there will still be some domestic tourism”, but “going outside, inside” will only give “to mitigate”.