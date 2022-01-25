What are my legal rights if my neighbor places a chair in the road to prevent me from parking outside my own house?

What are my legal rights if my neighbor keeps putting a chair in the road to prevent me from parking outside my own house?

A SHARED PARKING SPOT has sparked a feud between two bitter neighbors.

One Reddit user from the United States claimed that their neighbor keeps putting a chair out to claim a parking spot, despite the fact that there is no assigned parking.

The couple had been sharing a parking space, and everything was fine until the neighbor began to block it.

Because the Reddit user was new to the area, their roommate told them that they could park beside the house because there was no assigned parking.

“I recently moved into a house with a friend, and it’s kind of a suburban neighborhood,” the user explained.

“When I first moved there, I began parking in the spot next to my house because no one else seemed to be doing so, and my roommate informed me that there was no assigned parking.”

However, the user soon realized that they were sharing their prized spot with a neighbor who was also a frequent visitor.

“I then notice that my neighbor would park in the spot as well, even while I’m gone, which is fine because it isn’t assigned,” the Redditor continued.

Unallocated parking is taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

However, this poster soon noticed that a chair had been placed in the spot, indicating that they would not be able to park there.

“The problem started when they would leave and then put a chair in the spot, effectively prohibiting me from entering the spot,” they explained.

“They’ll also tend to block the spot, which irritates me even more because they have the mentality that if I can’t have it, no one else can.”

The user sought advice on the internet, wondering whether they should be allowed to use the parking spot or if their neighbor had the right to claim it.

“So I’ve been thinking of just moving the chair because holding a spot that isn’t assigned is ridiculous,” they explained.

Parking squabbles between neighbors are not uncommon.

Despite the fact that it was her street, one driver left a note on their neighbor’s car saying she had “no right” to park there.

Parking on the street in front of your house is quite common in the UK.

However, unless there is a designated parking space, no driver has the right to park outside their home.

Some motorists resort to staking a space on their street with a wheelie bin or traffic cone, but this is not permitted because it could obstruct traffic.

Any roadblocks can be reported to your local government.

