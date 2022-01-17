What are Pastor Mike Todd’s qualifications?

What is the background of Pastor Mike Todd?

Pastor Michael Todd and his wife Natalie have been the Lead Pastors of Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, since February 2015.

The original pastor, Gary McIntosh, entrusted them with Transformation Church after 15 years of operation.

After relocating from south Tulsa to north Tulsa, Bishop McIntosh named him senior pastor in February 2015.

“You’ve stood by my side for the past five years and I’m going to stand by your side, and you’re supposed to lead this,” McIntosh and his wife told Todd and his wife, according to a local Oklahoma news outlet.

Todd became a New York Times Best-Selling author after taking over the church, and he is frequently invited to speak at churches and events around the world.

Todd’s wife Natalie was named co-lead pastor at Transformation Church when Todd was appointed as the church’s lead pastor.

In Tulsa, the couple has been married since 2010 and has four children.

According to the church website, their personal philosophy and driving passion is to represent God to the lost and found for change in Christ.

They want to share the gospel with their community, city, and the rest of the world in a relevant and progressive way.

Michael’s book, Relationship Goals, was published in 2020.

“Realer than the most real conversation you’ve ever heard on the topic, Michael Todd’s honest, heartfelt, and powerful teaching on relationships has already impacted millions of people in all seasons of life around the world,” according to a Barnes and Noble review of the book.

Michael now tells his own story of heartache and healing in Relationship Goals, unpacking explosive truths from God’s Word and telling it to you straight to help you win at relationships in every aspect of your life.”