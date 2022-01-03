What are the inflatable rats in New York City?

A GIANT, INFLATABLE RAT is a mascot with which no New York City company wants to be associated, and not just for the obvious reasons.

These massive balloon rodents are protest symbols for disgruntled workers who are unhappy with their working conditions.

Any business infested with rats is almost always condemned and shut down.

That common knowledge is taken to a new level among native New Yorkers.

Using a rat’s likeness to bring negative press to a business is a common tactic used by the city’s employee unions.

An enormous, blow up rat is difficult to miss for anyone strolling through New York City’s streets.

New York City employees who are also labor union members put a huge, mischievous-looking blow up rat in front of their employer’s storefront to express their dissatisfaction with their workplace.

There’s a frustrated employee with a labor union to back them up wherever there’s an enormous, evil balloon rat.

The presence of the rodent isn’t necessarily indicative of a lingering infestation.

People passing by might believe there is a rodent infestation at the business if they are unaware of this.

Scabby the Union Rat, as the labor union’s rodent mascot is known, attracts attention simply because the massive prop is difficult to overlook.

Scabby’s effectiveness as a protest tool varies from case to case, but it is memorable none the less.

When labor unions that protect their employees go to such lengths, it is generally disliked by businesses.

The National Labor Relations Board, on the other hand, declared Scabby to be a representative of free speech in July of 2021.

The NLRB stated, “Accordingly, the courts have consistently deemed banners and inflatable rats to fall within the realm of protected speech, rather than intimidation and the like.”

