What are the names of Martin Luther King Jr.’s children?

On the third Monday in January, America commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and accomplishments.

On April 4, 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, but his legacy was carried on by his children.

Martin Luther King III, Dexter, Yolanda, and Bernice are the four children of Dr. King.

King III, the oldest son of Dr. Martin Luther King, was born on October 23, 1957, and is an American human rights advocate.

From 1997 to 2004, he led the Southern Christian Leadership Conference as its fourth president.

To show his support for presidential candidate Barack Obama, King III spoke at the Democratic National Convention in 2008.

Yolanda King, like her father, was an American activist and the first child of Dr. Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King.

Yolanda was born on November 17, 1955, and was well-known for her artistic and entertainment pursuits, as well as public speaking.

Yolanda died from a suspected heart condition on May 15, 2007, in Santa Monica, California.

Bernice King, the youngest child of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, was born on March 28, 1963.

She, like her father, is an American minister.

Bernice was only five years old when her father was killed in 1968.

Bernice was elected president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 2009, alongside her brother and father.

Dexter is King and Coretta’s second son, born on January 30, 1961.

His father was assassinated when he was seven.

In Atlanta, Georgia, Dexter was the chairman of the Martin Luther King Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

Dexter has been an animal rights campaigner since the 1980s.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed on January 17th in the year 2022.

Every year on the third Monday in January, the United States celebrates a federal holiday.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.