What are the new Covid regulations in Scotland, and how have they impacted event restrictions and vaccine passport requirements?

What are the new Covid regulations in Scotland, and how have they affected event restrictions and vaccine passport requirements?

The measures put in place on Boxing Day to combat the Omicron variant will begin to be lifted, according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

After the Covid-19 restrictions were slightly relaxed, crowds can return to football matches and other large outdoor events in Scotland.

Last week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that the restrictions imposed on Boxing Day to combat the Omicron variant would be gradually lifted.

The number of weekly positive tests is down 38% from the week before, indicating that the Omicron wave has passed its peak.

Scotland’s new restrictions are explained here.

On Monday, January 17th, the crowd limit for outdoor events was abolished.

This allows football fans to return to stadiums, beginning with Celtic’s match against Hibernian in Glasgow on Monday night.

Since Boxing Day, outdoor events have been limited to 500 people.

“We will begin to lift the measures introduced before Christmas next week,” the First Minister said last week, “but we will do so in a phased and careful manner, beginning with the lifting of attendance limits on live outdoor events on Monday.”

The Covid pass scheme has been slightly tweaked as well.

If your second vaccination was more than four months ago, you’ll need a booster shot to be fully vaccinated.

By showing proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within the last 48 hours, admission to events and venues covered by the scheme will still be possible.

In addition, instead of the current 20%, organisers of large events with 1,000 or more attendees will now be required to check the certification status of at least 50% of attendees, or at least 1,000 people, whichever is higher.

For the time being, nightclubs will have to close, and pubs and restaurants will only serve table service.

The one-metre social barrier will remain in place as well.

The rules may be relaxed further at the next review of Scotland’s Covid-19 measures, which will take place later this week if the data supports it.

Ms. Sturgeon expressed optimism that the indoor event restrictions would be lifted on January 24.

Mandatory face masks are still required in all public indoor settings and on public transportation.