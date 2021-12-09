What are the new Covid regulations, when will Plan B restrictions begin in England, and what are the measures?

What are the new Covid rules, when will Plan B restrictions begin in England, and what are the measures?

Boris Johnson confirmed the switch to Plan B as part of efforts to combat the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

Boris Johnson has confirmed that England will implement Plan B measures to slow the spread of Omicron, a new Covid variant that is thought to be more transmissible than Delta.

As of Wednesday, 568 Omicron cases had been confirmed across the UK.

Data on the threat of Omicron is still being gathered, but there are concerns that a rapid increase in cases could lead to more hospitalizations, putting additional strain on the NHS.

The Prime Minister’s Plan B announcement comes weeks after many experts and healthcare workers urged the government to take additional public health measures.

Face coverings, as well as Covid passes, are required in a variety of indoor public spaces under Plan B.

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement that the NHS Covid Pass would be mandatory, an unprecedented number of logins were attempted, and users of the NHS app reported being unable to download their passes for domestic use and travel.

The problems have been solved.

Here’s a rundown of the new regulations and when they’ll go into effect.

Mr Johnson has advised that anyone who is able to work from home begin doing so on Monday, December 13th.

Working from home is one of the most effective ways to reduce Covid-19 transmission, according to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), which advises the government.

Mandatory face covering has been reinstated for a variety of indoor settings, including shops and public transportation, as of Tuesday, November 30.

Face coverings will be required in additional public indoor venues as part of Plan B beginning Friday, December 10th.

The mandatory face mask rules will apply to everyone who visits a movie theater, a theater, or a place of worship.

Gyms, pubs, restaurants, bars, and other hospitality establishments where people eat, drink, and exercise will be exempt from the regulations.

The NHS Covid Pass will be required for anyone attending a nightclub or indoor venue with a large crowd, including unseated indoor events with 500 or more people, unseated outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees, and any type of event with 10,000 or more people, subject to parliamentary approval.

It is possible to use the app.

