What are the new rules for face masks in the UK?

WEARING a face mask in shops became compulsory on Friday, July 24.

The PM announced that masks will be mandatory in other indoor settings from August 8. Here’s everything you need to know about rules, fines and exemptions.

Face masks are compulsory in:

Masking the mouth and nose reduces the risk of asymptomatic carriers — people who are infected but showing no symptoms — from passing on the bug.

On July 31, the PM announced that face coverings would become compulsory in other indoors spaces.

He said: “We will also extend the wearing of face masks to other indoor settings where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet such as museums, galleries and cinemas.

“This will become enforceable in law from the 8th of August.

“It means a greater police presence to ensure face coverings are being worn where this is required by law.”

Railway staff have adopted the mask-wearing guidelines.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously spoke out ahead of the announcement that masks will be compulsory in stores.

He said: “I do think in shops it is very important to wear a face ­covering if you are going to be in a confined space.

“You want to protect other people and receive protection in turn.

“Face coverings — I think people should be wearing them in shops.”

A DIY face-covering can be used — even just a scarf or a thin cloth mask.

New additions to the places that you must wear a facemask have been added to the July 24 list.

From Saturday, August 8, you must wear a face mask in theatres, concert halls, museums, places of worship, hair salons and galleries.

Public Health England recently recommended that children under the age of three should not wear face coverings for health and safety reasons.

And people are exempt if a mask is likely to cause them severe distress, or if they have a physical or mental illness or disability.

During wedding ceremonies, the bride and groom do not have to wear a face covering.

Police can slap those caught breaking the rules with £100 fines.

From Friday, July 24, the government implemented the rule that people entering shops must wear face masks.

The new Covid-19 rule comes after ministers were criticised for contradicting each other on the need for masks.

Mr Johnson said wearing a face mask while shopping is a vital “insurance policy” to stop coronavirus exploding again.

The government also warned that for face coverings to be effective, people must wash their hands before putting them on and taking them off.

The government is asking people to use a simple face covering, and not buy up PPE standard medical masks as they are still needed for the NHS.

Face masks are always recommended in crowded spaces but are on the whole not compulsory in outdoor spaces.

This includes when walking down the street and sitting in the park.

You also will not need to wear a face mask in a coffee shop or hospitality shop like McDonald’s if you are eating in and receiving table service – but you must go straight to the table and not the counter for this.

And while face masks are compulsory on public transport, the rules do not cover bus stops, railway stations and other terminals. It is encouraged by station staff, though.

Anyone not wearing a mask will be kicked off unless they are disabled, young children or have breathing difficulties.

The law does not cover private hire taxis – but Uber confirmed all drivers and passengers will be required by company policy.

Face masks have been compulsory in takeaways and shops since July 24.

But there was confusion over whether takeaways would be included in this.

It would mean customers in fast food restaurants such as McDonald’s would have to wear a face covering while ordering at the counter for a takeaway.

Customers wanting to eat inside would have to sit down for table service if they wanted to eat indoors.

Buying food from a counter then sitting down is banned.

A government source told the Daily Telegraph: “You have to sit down straight away if you are going to eat in. If you can sit at a table, you don’t need to wear a mask.”

Yes. People caught not wearing a mask in shops will be fined £100, cut to £50 if paid within a fortnight.

Enforcement will be carried out by police and not retail staff.

However, it is unclear how tough police will be when it comes to enforcing the new law.

Devon and Cornwall’s police and crime commissioner has already said cops are too busy to be dealing with this.

Alison Hernandez added that they would only intervene if there was “disorder or violence or something associated with it” as the force moves “back into ordinary policing.”

And the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) suggested officers would only intervene over face masks as a “last resort”.

The public will face fines if they don’t wear a mask on public transport in future, Grant Shapps has confirmed.

The fines will cost you up to £80 on the spot, and £1,000 if you’re caught breaking the 14 day quarantine if you’re coming in from overseas.

The Transport Secretary insisted that people would be refused travel or would have to cough up if they disobey the rules.

British Transport Police are enforcing the rules and will be on patrol to make sure people are wearing them.

Those caught not wearing a mask in shops will be fined £100, cut to £50 if paid within a fortnight.

Shopkeepers will be urged to encourage the public to comply with the new rule.

Official Government guidance exempts the following groups:

High demand means a lot of retailers have already sold out, but there are some shops with stock, if you’re not making your own.

Just make sure to check delivery times beforehand as your order may be delayed due to the coronavirus.

Fabric face coverings

DIY face mask

Disposable face masks

Cycling masks