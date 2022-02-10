What are the new travel restrictions, why are the Covid tests coming to an end, and do you require a passenger locator form?

What are the new travel restrictions, why are the Covid tests coming to an end, and do you need to fill out a passenger locator form?

Children under the age of 18 and double-jabbed travelers will no longer be required to test upon arrival – just in time for the half-term holidays.

Covid-19 testing for fully vaccinated UK arrivals will be phased out starting at 4 a.m. on Friday, February 11th, just in time for half-term.

Double-jabbed travelers and children under the age of 18 will no longer be required to test upon arrival as a result of the rule changes.

In the meantime, visitors who are not fully vaccinated will only need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before the second day after arriving in the UK.

The changes come as the EU prepares to announce the end of testing for fully vaccinated and boosted arrivals next week.

Everything you need to know about the new regulations can be found here.

Absolutely.

The form is still needed, according to the government, to help them distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.

The form has been slightly simplified in preparation for the rule change, and an even shorter version will be available next week.

Passengers must provide information about their vaccination status, travel history, and contact information.

Booster vaccines are not required for fully vaccinated travelers.

This means that for UK holidaymakers returning home, the first two doses of any Covid vaccine administered in the UK will be sufficient.

A full list of accepted vaccines, provided by the Departments of Transport and Health and Social Care, can be found here.

All children under the age of 18 will be considered fully vaccinated, regardless of their vaccination status.

The new rules have been adopted by all four UK nations. Visitors to Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will not be required to undergo a medical examination if they are fully vaccinated or under the age of 18.

You won’t be able to return your tests for a refund if you’ve already received your testing kit in the mail.

You may have better luck if you have an in-person appointment at an airport or another testing facility, or if you have yet to receive your kit.

It will be up to the individual testing companies to decide whether or not to refund your money.

It’s always a good thing.

