What are the new travel rules, and how are they changing as England eliminates day two vaccination tests for fully-vaccinated people?

Covid-19 tests for fully vaccinated visitors to England will be phased out starting at 4 a.m. on February 11th, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Mr Shapps gave more details in the House of Commons on Monday about the relaxation of border rules announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier that day.

Mr Shapps confirmed that “fully vaccinated” still refers to someone who has received only two doses, and that boosters are not required.

The Transport Secretary has also eased border restrictions for those who have not been vaccinated.

They will only be required to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before the second day after arriving in England.

Under the new rules, children under the age of 18 will continue to be treated as fully vaccinated.

Children aged 12 to 15 will be able to use the NHS App to access the digital Covid passport, which will allow them to show proof of vaccination for international travel, beginning on February 3rd.

Those under the age of 16 will, however, be unable to use the app to prove they have recently been infected, unlike those aged 16 and up.

Mr Shapps confirmed that the feature would not be available for children, saying, “On a technical level, there’s more work to be done before that can happen.”

“Scaling back restrictions before half-term means a simpler travel experience for passengers, especially the fully vaccinated, and stability for the sector throughout 2022,” Mr Shapps said in Parliament.

“Although we must be cautious, we are now moving through the Omicron wave, and you can see the figures are starting to get better,” the PM told broadcasters during a visit to Milton Keynes University Hospital this morning.

“So what we’re doing on travel is making changes so that people arriving don’t have to take tests to see if they’ve been vaccinated, or if they’ve been double-vaccinated.”

The move will provide a significant boost to the tourism industry, as well as the UK’s inbound travel sector.

