What are the new travel rules, and how are they changing as pre-departure tests are being phased out?

The eased testing requirements for vaccinated visitors to the UK have been well received, and it is hoped that they will be eased even more in the future.

In response to the Omicron variant, the UK tightened travel testing measures before Christmas, but with transmission now high both here and abroad – for example, cases have been higher in France this week than in the UK – the Government admitted this week that they are “no longer proportionate.”

Fully vaccinated travelers and children under the age of 18 who are traveling to England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, or Wales will no longer need to take a pre-departure Covid test or self-isolate while waiting for the results of their day 2 test as of January 7.

The day 2 test can be a cheaper lateral flow test rather than a PCR starting at 4 a.m. on Sunday, January 9. Children under the age of five are exempt from all measures.

Travellers who have not been fully vaccinated must continue with pre-departure (PCR or lateral flow) tests, day 2 and 8 tests, and self-isolation for 10 days after arrival.

The travel industry has praised the changes, saying that fully vaccinated people can now travel abroad for less money and with less hassle, though some testing is still required.

Although England has some of the most relaxed Covid restrictions in Europe, there are still many obstacles for international travelers.

Cyprus has designated the United Kingdom as a “red” country, necessitating a stringent testing regime for visitors.

The ban on British visitors to France remains in place, but the list of compelling reasons to visit has been expanded to include business travel.

From Monday, January 10th, all public spaces, hotels, transportation, and ski lifts will require a Super Green Pass – or the digital version of the NHS Covid Pass – demonstrating proof of vaccination or recovery.

Under-18s who have not been fully vaccinated or who cannot demonstrate recent recovery from Covid are not eligible.

“This additional cost burden is unnecessary [and]continues to be a barrier to outbound and inbound tourism,” said Danny Callaghan, CEO of the Latin American Travel Association, Lata.

What are the new travel rules? How Covid restrictions are changing as pre-departure tests are scrapped