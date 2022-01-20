What are the new UK Covid regulations, and how are they easing restrictions in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland?

What are the new Covid rules in the United Kingdom, and how are they easing restrictions in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland?

For several weeks, Covid cases have been declining in the United Kingdom, with many experts believing Omicron has reached its peak.

Plan B rules have been scrapped in England, clubs have reopened in Scotland, and the rule of six has been lifted in Wales, easing Covid-19 restrictions.

But, in each of the UK’s four nations, what are the rules, and how are they changing?

Face coverings are now required in most indoor public settings and on public transportation, and people are encouraged to work from home if possible.

Masks must also be worn in class by secondary school students.

Entering nightclubs and other venues requires a Covid pass.

If a person in England has tested positive or is experiencing symptoms, they can stop self-isolating after seven days instead of ten if two negative lateral flow test results are received on days six and seven.

Close contacts of positive cases who are not vaccinated must still isolate for 10 days.

No later than the end of day two after their arrival, fully vaccinated travelers must take a lateral flow test rather than a PCR test.

Plan B measures are being phased out across the United Kingdom.

The requirement that people work from home has been lifted immediately, and mandatory Covid passes will be phased out on Thursday next week.

People will no longer be required to wear face masks as of next Thursday.

Face coverings will be banned in classrooms starting tomorrow, with the rest of the school to follow.

“We will continue to recommend the use of face coverings in enclosed or crowded spaces, particularly when you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet,” Mr Johnson said. “However, we will trust the judgment of the British people and no longer criminalize anyone who chooses not to wear one.”

When the regulations expire on March 24, the legal requirement for people with coronavirus to self-isolate will be lifted.

Closures of nightclubs and the requirement for table service in the hospitality industry will be phased out.

Limits on attendance at indoor events, as well as requests for information.

