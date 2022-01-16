What are the Plan B Covid limitations in the United Kingdom?

Most of England’s Plan B Covid restrictions are expected to be lifted later this month, according to reports.

As Omicrom cases rise, a series of measures, including working from home and Covid passports for specific venues, were implemented last month to help combat coronavirus.

Plan B has brought back some of the measures used in the UK’s various lockdowns.

Most indoor venues, such as shops and movie theaters, will require face coverings, and nightclubs and large-capacity venues will require vaccine passports.

The UK has also been advised to return to working from home if at all possible, as well as to be more cautious in general.

Vaccine passports now include a negative lateral flow as additional proof of entry.

Boris Johnson announced new Plan B measures on December 8, 2021, and they took effect on December 15, 2021, following a vote in parliament.

He stated that the most important response to Omicron was to buy time, which could be accomplished by tightening border restrictions.

The package of measures, according to the PM, is sufficient to combat the Omicron variant in a matter of days.

However, the battered PM faced his biggest rebellion of his premiership when nearly 100 Conservatives revolted against his anti-Omicron Plan B measures.

A total of 126 MPs voted against the vaccine passports, outnumbering Mr Johnson by 369 to give him a 243-vote majority.

Boris Johnson is rumored to be working on a review of the rules governing mandatory masks, working from home, and Covid passes.

The government is expected to scrap work-from-home guidance and Covid nightclub passes on January 26.

However, the requirement to wear masks in stores and on public transportation may be extended.

Plan B requires all but essential employees to work remotely, as they did between March 2020 and Independence Day last July.

Before entering any “high-risk setting,” such as crowded areas or some workplaces, people are advised to take lateral flow tests (LFTs).

Vaccine passports were also made available for large events such as football games and nightclubs.

Currently, fully vaccinated is defined as two jabs rather than three, and a negative lateral flow test will also be considered.

To combat the rising tide of Omicron, mandatory face masks – the third prong of the government’s Plan B – have been in effect for shops and public transportation since November 30, 2021.

Plan B now covers all “crowded and enclosed settings,” including large-capacity venues.

It consists of theaters, cinemas, and hair salons…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.