What are the prices of Super Bowl commercials?

Because Super Bowl commercials are seen by so many people, television stations charge a high price for them.

NBCUniversal sold 85 percent of its ad inventory several months ahead of time for this year’s Super Bowl, which will be broadcast on the network.

But, in this day and age, how much does a commercial cost?

For Super Bowl 56, NBC set a new high by selling ad space for (dollar)7 million per 30-seconds.

For this year’s Super Bowl, NBC said it sold “multiple spots” for a record-breaking (dollar)7 million per 30-second.

To give you an idea of how much ads cost in previous years, Fox charged (dollar)5.6 million for Super Bowl 54 ads in 2019.

So, why do Super Bowl ad prices continue to rise?

The price increases, according to Dan Lovinger, executive vice president of advertising sales at NBC Sports Group, are due to the NFL’s prominent position among other sporting events and entertainment programs.

