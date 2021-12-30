What are the siblings of Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell’s siblings have filed an appeal following her conviction for sex trafficking, claiming that they ‘firmly believe’ in her innocence.

They also expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision issued on December 29, 2021.

But what do we know about Maxwell’s siblings? Here’s what we know so far.

Robert Maxwell, a disgraced British media mogul, married Frenchwoman Elisabeth “Betty” Meynard in 1945.

Michael, Philip, Anne, Christine, Isabel, Karine, Ian, Kevin, and Ghislaine were the couple’s nine children.

Karine, Robert and Betty’s three-year-old daughter, died of leukemia when she was three.

Michael was severely injured in a car accident when he was 15 years old because his driver fell asleep behind the wheel.

He never regained consciousness and died seven years later.

Kevin is Robert and Elisabeth Maxwell’s fourth child.

Before 1991, he worked for his father for the majority of his working life.

Following his father’s death, it became clear that the Maxwell publishing empire, of which Kevin was a part, was experiencing financial difficulties.

Kevin filed the largest personal bankrupt declaration in UK history in 1992, claiming £406.5 million in debt.

He was acquitted of fraud charges stemming from his father’s empire in 1996.

In 2018, he co-founded Combating Jihadist Terrorism with his brother Ian, with the goal of better understanding terrorism and its causes.

Christine and Isabel are identical twins who live together in the same house.

Christine began her career working for one of her father’s publishing companies, just like the rest of her male siblings.

After her father’s death, she and Isabel co-founded Magellan, an IT firm.

Christine and her sister made a lot of money when they sold the company.

The physicist Roger Malina and her 69-year-old wife are now thought to be living in Texas, where he teaches at the University of Texas.

According to their website, Christine is a doctoral candidate in philosophy at the university.

Isabel worked in the television industry making documentaries in the early 1970s, unlike the rest of her family.

She and her sister co-founded Magellan and made millions when they sold it to Excite.

She was also the president of Commtouch, a firm that specializes in internet security.

She’s been married three times in her life.

Ian and Kevin became partners in the family publishing firm.

Following the death of his father in 1991, he was appointed Chairman of the Mirror Group Newspapers.

Maxwell and his brother Kevin resigned from the board of directors of Maxwell Communication Corporation on December 3, 1991.

After it was revealed that “many millions” of pounds had been transferred from the Mirror Group pension fund to Robert Maxwell’s private companies.

Ian and Kevin met in 1992…

