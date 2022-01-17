What are the travel restrictions in Spain and are there still flights available?

BRITS have begun to return to Spain as travel restrictions in the UK have been relaxed, though there are still some restrictions in place outside of the UK.

Here’s everything you need to know about planning a trip to the popular vacation spot.

Spain welcomes British visitors, so a vacation is possible.

For anyone arriving from the United Kingdom, however, there are a few rules to follow.

All visitors must be fully vaccinated and show proof of both vaccines at least 14 days prior to entering the country.

Before traveling to Spain, British citizens must fill out the Spanish Health Control Form and show the QR code when they arrive.

Anyone aged 12 to 15 does not need to be fully vaccinated and can travel using an NHS Covid pass.

You cannot use proof of recovery to enter Spain if you have recovered from Covid within the last six months.

You may also need a negative Covid test if traveling to the Balearic Islands or the Canary Islands.

Tenerife was upgraded to a Level 4 alert last week, and here’s everything you need to know about the islands.

The UK has removed the majority of its travel restrictions, as well as the contentious red list that required mandatory quarantine.

Returning British citizens are no longer required to take a pre-arrival test.

Within two days of returning to the UK, travelers must complete a Passenger Locator Form and undergo a lateral flow test.

Right now, airlines and tour operators are offering fantastic deals to Spain.

Flights to Spain are currently available for £9.99 on EasyJet, and flights to Spain are available from £28 on British Airways.

According to The Telegraph, return tickets from London to Barcelona are now as low as £32, down from an average of £135 in July 2019.

Thomas Cook also has package holidays starting at £249 per person.