What areas of Kentucky were hit by tornadoes, how many people died, and which other states were affected?

On Friday, four tornadoes hit Kentucky, one of which had a 200-mile path.

A series of tornadoes ripped through five states in the US Midwest on Friday, killing dozens of people.

Following an official request from Kentucky’s governor, President Joe Biden declared a major federal disaster in the state on Sunday, paving the way for additional federal aid.

On Monday, rescue workers combed through debris in the hopes of finding survivors of the tornadoes – here’s everything you need to know about what happened.

The state of Kentucky took the brunt of Friday’s storm.

According to authorities, four twisters hit the state, one of which had a path of about 200 miles.

The outbreak was all the more remarkable because it occurred during a season when cold weather usually keeps tornadoes at bay.

Kentucky State Governor Andy Beshear put the death toll at 80, but predicted it would rise to 100.

A candle factory, as well as the local police and fire stations, were destroyed in Mayfair, a town in the state’s south-west with a population of around 10,000.

Initially, it was thought that up to 70 of the factory’s 110 employees had been killed, but a company revised the figure to 16, saying that eight workers had been confirmed dead and eight more were still missing.

“One is too many, but we thank God that the number is turning out to be far, far fewer,” Bob Ferguson, a Mayfield Consumer Products LLC spokesperson, said.

Mayfair homes have been flattened or have lost their roofs, with large trees uprooted and street signs mangled.

The mayor of Mayfield said on Monday that residents could be without heat, water, or electricity for “a long time” due to the cold weather.

Those who made it through the weekend faced temperatures in the 50s and a low below freezing on Monday, with no access to electricity or running water.

“We lost a water tower, so we have no water within the city limits,” Kathy Stewart O’Nan told CBS.

After everything fell, all power was turned off for safety reasons.

“And because there are so many leaks, natural gas has been turned off.”

As a result, we are short on resources.

