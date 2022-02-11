Bruce Miller, Sharee Miller’s husband, disappeared.

BRUCE Miller fell victim to a plot orchestrated by his wife Sharee and her online boyfriend Jerry Cassaday.

On February 11, 2022, ABC 2020 will broadcast a special interview with Sharee.

Bruce was the owner of a Michigan junkyard, and his job required him to be away from Sharee on a regular basis.

She admitted to having a Machiavellian, manipulative personality when she was alone at home and used her time to seduce men on the internet.

Bruce, who is roughly 20 years Sharee’s senior, was said to have been aware of her online flirtatious behavior but had come to accept it as harmless.

Jerry Cassaday, a former cop turned casino pit boss, and Sharee developed an online and physical relationship.

Cassaday was obligated to Sharee and carried out her plan, which resulted in the death of her husband from a gunshot wound.

On November 8, 1999, Bruce was assassinated at his workplace.

Sharee made up a story about Bruce abusing her and being a Mafia member, which she sold to Cassaday.

She told Cassaday that Bruce’s abuse caused two pregnancies to end in miscarriages.

Due to a divorce and a move, Cassaday was extremely vulnerable at the time.

He was infatuated with her and received sexually explicit messages and images from her.

Their online communication would be crucial in Sharee’s trial.

Shortly after the murder, Sharee left Cassaday, and his life fell apart.

Cassaday was found dead in Missouri on February 11, 2000, after committing suicide by self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Cassaday’s final act was to prepare a briefcase, which he told his brother to open in front of an attorney.

There were printed pages of his communications with Sharee in the briefcase, as well as their plot to murder Bruce in plain text.

Sharee was charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder and was found guilty.

Murder laws differ from state to state, but a murder offense in any state carries a very serious penalty.

A premeditated killing with the intent to kill can be charged as first-degree murder.

Second-degree murder is more nuanced–passion killings, altercations that result in death unexpectedly, and actions that show a disregard for human life are all chargeable versions of second-degree murder.

For a second-degree murder charge, Sharee was sentenced to 54 to 81 years in prison.

Sharee was also charged with and convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, a crime with penalties similar to murder.

A person convicted of murder conspiracy in Michigan must serve a life sentence, according to the Michigan State Legislature.

The Miller plot is being dubbed by ABC 2020…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.