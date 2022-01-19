What Boris Johnson said in a 16-minute TV interview – and what he really meant

In a 16-minute television interview, Boris Johnson said – and meant – exactly what he said.

While being questioned about whether he misled Parliament, the Prime Minister kept staring at the floor.

Boris Johnson was asked several times by Sky News political editor Beth Rigby whether he would resign if Sue Gray finds the rules over Downing Street parties had been broken, and if she establishes he knew they had been broken – meaning he has misled Parliament – in an excruciating 16-minute television interview in which he often stared at the floor.

The Prime Minister refused to respond to the question, instead repeating his apology for “misjudgments” made, including the garden party on May 20, 2020, which he claims was a “work event” he attended for 25 minutes.

“I’d like to start by repeating my apologies to everyone for any misjudgments that I’ve made, that we may have made in No 10 and beyond, whether in Downing Street or throughout the pandemic,” he said.

“Perhaps I don’t have to resign if I keep repeating my apology and calling any rule-breaking’misjudgements,’ as I told the Sue Gray inquiry,” he said.

“Nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules,” he said in the House of Commons, “that the event in question was something that we were going to do that wasn’t a work event, and as I said in the House of Commons when I went out into that garden I thought I was attending a work event.”

“I realize it is stretching credulity to claim that dozens of people responsible for setting Covid rules, rules that I had overseen and publicly discussed, went to a party in my back garden and nobody flagged it as a potential issue, despite Dominic Cummings and others saying it had been raised,” he said.

But if I keep apologizing and sound humble enough, I might get away with it.”

“My memory of this event [in May 2020]… is going out into the garden for about 25 minutes where I implicitly thought it was a work event and thanking staff, I can’t remember how many… I went back to my office and continued my work,” he said.

I apologize humbly to anyone who has been offended by my actions, but that is the case.

