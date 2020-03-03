What Britain wants from a trade deal with the United…

LONDON, March 2 – Britain outlined its negotiating mandate for talks with the United States on Monday, with the hope of reducing tariffs while shielding the public health service and protecting food and animal welfare standards.

Here are some key sections from the mandate document:

NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE

The government says said the role of the National Health Service will not be on the table in the talks.

“The price the NHS pays for drugs will not be on the table,” the document said. “The services the NHS provides will not be on the table. The NHS is not, and never will be, for sale to the private sector, whether overseas or domestic.”

BOOST TO THE UK ECONOMY

The government said its analysis showed a deal with the United States, which involved full tariff liberalisation and a 50% reduction in non-tariff measures ,would increase the size of the British economy by 0.16%.

The document said if there is a substantial tariff liberalisation and a 25% reduction in non-tariff measures the boost to the economy will be more modest 0.07%

FOOD AND ANIMAL WELFARE STANDARDS

The government said it would maintain high standards for consumers and workers, including on food and animal welfare.

“Any agreement will ensure high standards and protections for consumers and workers, and will not compromise on our high environmental protection, animal welfare and food standards,” the document said. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by William James)