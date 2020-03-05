What Bruno Fernandes signing means for Paul Pogba’s Man Utd future

Bruno Fernandes has made an instant impact at Manchester United since his January transfer, while Paul Pogba appears to be edging closer to leaving the club

Manchester United can afford to sell Paul Pogba now they have a new star playmaker to rely on in Bruno Fernandes.

That’s according to ex-England and Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy.

Following his £67m arrival in January, Fernandes has taken to life at United immediately, scoring three times for the club already.

The Portuguese’s arrival at Old Trafford comes as Frenchman Pogba looks set to leave, having played just a handful of games this season due to an ankle injury.

There is a serious worry that selling Pogba would leave the Red Devils without a superstar name to lead the team.

But with Fernandes now showing he has what it takes to achieve at United, Murphy reckons Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward would be better off cashing in on Pogba while they can.

“He [Fernandes] is sensational,” Murphy told talkSPORT. “He’s got a great shot on him, he’s got a brilliant delivery at set plays, he’s athletic, he glides across the pitch, he’s quick, he’s got great awareness, he’s very brave.

He goes hunting for the ball, he takes the ball into dangerous areas and he puts himself in positions on the pitch where he is very dangerous.

“Ultimately the one thing I really love about him, as I do with any midfielder, is his ability to open a team up with his passing.

“He’s going to make goals and he’s going to score goals. He can play anywhere really.

“The fact he’s adapted so quickly has given United a better chance of getting in the top four, and I think it also means United now have the green light to say: ‘let’s let Pogba go’.

“You really wouldn’t want to keep Pogba and play him as a holding midfielder.

“Fernandes’ best position is as part of a midfield three or in front of two holding players. They can build the team around this fella, he’s that good!

“I wouldn’t be worried now [about losing Pogba], because Fernandes will score and make more goals.

“He’s more effective and more productive than Pogba. His numbers will be better than Pogba’s at Manchester United, I think – 100 per cent.”