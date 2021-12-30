What can I do to keep my pets calm during fireworks?

During fireworks, how can I keep my pets calm?

Although the New Year is a time for celebration for most Brits, it can also be a time of worry for dog owners across the country.

As the rest of the country prepares for their spectacular fireworks displays, here’s everything a pet owner needs to know to keep their pet calm during this tumultuous end-of-year celebration.

Fireworks are well known for causing stress in pets, with dogs being the most affected.

If fireworks make your dog nervous or panic, there are a few things you can do to help them stay calm this New Year’s Eve.

Duncan James, a dog lover, has teamed up with Burns Pet Nutrition to help “pawrents” with his six-hour music video, Pet Sounds, which has been specially designed to help keep dogs calm.

If you have cats, make sure they stay inside and have a safe place to hide if they become nervous.

Turn on the radio and close the curtains to block out any flashes.

If you have an outdoor rabbit, try to cover it or bring it inside if at all possible.

Make sure smaller animals have plenty of bedding, and turn on the radio or listen to music.

Your dog’s barking at fireworks may appear strange, but it is a natural expression of fear or anxiety.

If your dog is barking excessively, you should try to divert their attention as much as possible.

Encourage them to play with their favorite toys or find a quiet place away from the loud noises and bright lights.

If your dog is prone to excessive barking during the busy season, try to keep him away from any potential fireworks displays.

There are over-the-counter products, such as calming collars and plugins, that claim to help dogs feel calm during times of high stress or anxiety; however, before using any OTC products, consult your veterinarian.

If you’re worried about your dog’s fear of fireworks, you should consult a veterinarian to see what options are available.

According to the RSPCA website, 45 percent of dogs in the United Kingdom show signs of fear when they hear fireworks.

Taking your dog to a fireworks display is never a good idea, and most indoor fireworks aren’t dog-friendly either.

However, pet-friendly fireworks are available!

Some supermarkets have introduced low-noise fireworks that don’t make any screeches or bangs.

Fantastic Fireworks, based in the United Kingdom, frequently hosts silent displays at locations near wildlife or livestock, allowing only quiet fireworks.

The World Health Organization considers 120 decibels to be the maximum…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.