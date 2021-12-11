What can you do to assist tornado victims in Kentucky?

How can you assist tornado victims in Kentucky?

A series of tornadoes wreaked havoc on Kentucky and the Midwestern states.

On Friday night, December 10th, into early Saturday morning, December 11th, multiple twisters wreaked havoc in Kentucky and a number of other Midwest states.

Following the tornado’s devastation on Saturday, December 11, many fundraisers were set up for anyone who wanted to contribute to the victims of the disaster.

Facebook and the Western Kentucky Red Cross collaborated to create an online initiative for those who wanted to help those affected by the disaster.

“The news of the devastating tornadoes in Western Kentucky makes us all want to do something to help,” the Red Cross wrote on their Facebook fundraising page.

“Giving money to the American Red Cross here will have an impact on disaster relief efforts in Western Kentucky,” they continued.

“Every little bit helps,” the Red Cross concluded, “whether you donate (dollar)5 or (dollar)500.”

Due to the number of storms in the region, a state of emergency was declared in several Midwestern states, including Missouri, Arkansas, and Kentucky, on Friday, December 10.

Later that night, the state of emergency was expanded to include tornado warnings for Kentucky.

The twister struck on Friday night, December 10th, and early Saturday morning, December 11th.

Princeton, Louisvlle, Bowling Green, Taylorsville, Dawson Springs, Mayfield, and a number of other Kentucky towns are among those that have been impacted.

On Saturday morning, December 11, Kentucky officials said the repeated weather events had caused “some of the worst tornado damage we’ve seen in a long time.”

“This is likely to be the most severe tornado outbreak in our state’s history,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said.

“We believe the death toll from this incident will exceed 50 Kentuckians and will most likely reach 70 to 100,” Beshear said.

Twisters struck Kentucky, killing up to 100 people and leaving 60,000 people without power or electricity.

President Joe Biden used Twitter to express his condolences to those who have been affected by the Midwest’s severe weather disasters.

“I was briefed on the devastating tornadoes across the central US this morning,” Biden wrote on December 11. “To lose a loved one in a storm like this is an unimaginable tragedy.”

“As the search for survivors and damage assessments continues, we’re working with Governors to ensure they have what they need,” he added.

