what changes on March 1st

Regulated gas prices (HT) lost an average of 4.6% in March. Adam Gault / Ojo Images / Photononstop

Who says 1st of the month said, as usual, new tariffs and new rules affecting the household budget. An overview of the changes taking effect this month.

Sharp drop in regulated gas prices

Third consecutive month of fall in regulated gas prices (HT). After an average decrease of 0.9% in January and 3.3% in February, they lost 4.6% in March. In details, ” this decrease is 1.2% for customers who use gas for cooking, 2.7% for those who have dual use, cooking and hot water, and 4.8% for homes that heat up gas “Said the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) in a statement.

The target of the 10 euro cigarette packet soon reached

In 2017, the Ministry of Health set itself the objective of raising the average price of a pack of 20 cigarettes to 10 euros by the end of 2020, in several stages. A new rate increase takes effect on March 1. The package of Malboro Red (20 units) goes for example from 9.30 to 10 euros, that of Lucky Strike Blue from 8.90 to 9.40 euros. The new prices can be viewed, brand by brand, on the customs website.

Tobacco prices are set freely but must be listed by decree. The government can however act indirectly on these prices by modifying the taxation of products. The next tobacco tax hike is scheduled for November.

” The price is a powerful deterrent to entry into tobacco consumption and a strong motivation to (…) go towards withdrawal. “, Explained in 2018 the Ministry of Health, adding that in France,” tobacco kills 200 people every day “.

Return on rent management in Lille

Rent control is again applied in Lille, as well as in the associated northern communes of Hellemmes and Lomme. Are concerned leases signed or renewed from 1st March, for furnished or unfurnished rentals of main residences.

Ceiling prices per square meter depend in particular on the sectors, the time of construction, the number of rooms. An official website allows you to find out your reference rent.

Such rent controls, planned on an experimental basis until 2023 by the so-called “Elan” law of November 2018, have already been applied in Paris since mid-2019. In Lille, a first rent framework was applied in 2017 in application of the “Alur” law of March 2014.

Not to be confused with another device aimed at limiting rents, which provides that an owner who rents accommodation in a “tense area” cannot increase the rent, except in certain cases.

Auto penalty: a new scale

The scale of the ecological penalty applicable in the event of the purchase of a car emitting a lot of carbon dioxide (CO2) had already changed on 1st january it is still evolving this 1st March, as planned under the last finance law. The reason: taking into account a new standard, a new method of homologating vehicles, responding to the barbaric name of “WLTP”. It aims to determine more precisely, in a more realistic manner, the emissions.

Although rumors of a postponement of the measure have spread over the past few weeks, the government published, on February 28, the decree allowing the new scale to come into force.

Cars are now subject to the penalty from 138 grams of CO2 emissions per kilometer, against 110 previously. But contrary to appearances, ” the new grid is, overall, no less favorable to buyers than that of January, on the contrary “Details” Le Monde “Aliou Sow, secretary general of the National Federation of Automobile Crafts. The increase in the threshold effectively compensates, on the whole, for the tightening of standards. However, ” on a case-by-case basis, the same car model may be more or less taxed than with the old calculation “.

” The new scale applies to vehicles never registered before 1st March “, He explains. However, he said that he had delayed the application for six to nine months for vehicles already registered abroad but not yet sold in France.

What about the conversion bonus? The scale used must also evolve, cars could access it up to 144 g / km of emissions against 116 so far, but the decree allowing the entry into force on 1st March of this measure was not published at the time of writing.

Equal pay for women and men: news in SMEs

Now companies with 50 to 249 employees must also publish their “gender equality index”. So far, only entities with at least 250 employees have been affected.

Created by the “professional future” law of 2018 and imposed in several stages, this index should in particular make it possible to measure the pay gaps between men and women. It takes the form of a score out of 100, taking into account five criteria: remuneration, increases, promotions, the share of employees increased upon return from maternity leave and parity among the ten highest remuneration.

It must be posted on the company’s website each year before 1st March. Those “ who have not reached 75 points after three years will be liable to a financial penalty “Recalls the Ministry of Labor.

Uber, Kapten, etc. : a new anti-fraud rule

To know if you use transport cars with driver (VTC, which must work on prior reservation and whose prices are not regulated, unlike taxis): now, drivers must affix their secure professional card on their vehicle , with a QR code. Those who do not have this secure card, issued since the end of 2017, will no longer be able to circulate.

Secure hybrid driver’s card (specimen) Ministry of ecological and solidarity transition

The goal is to fight fraud. ” The State services had noted the development of the use of false VTC cards on the model produced by the prefectures from 2010 to 2017 on an unsecured paper medium “, said the Secretary of State for Transport. Any customer ” a holder of a smartphone can read this QR-code, he will then have the indication that the card has been issued by the Imprimerie Nationale “, told us about his services.

The first energy checks will soon be in the mailboxes

This year, residents of Pas-de-Calais will be the first to receive the “energy vouchers” by mail the week of March 27. Next, that of March 30, thirty other departments (the calendar here), the other shipments will be spread out in April.

Households in precarious situations (just under 6 million, according to the government) will receive between 48 and 277 euros; no action is required. They can use this money to pay their gas and electricity bills, or some energy retrofits. An official website allows you to check your eligibility. As for checks received in March and April 2019, they remain usable until the end of March.

Another change is to take effect this 1st March, it concerns the revision of regulated notaries’ tariffs (“emoluments”). The decree fixing them was not published on the day we write this article, however.