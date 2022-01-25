What changes to driving laws are coming in 2022, and how will they affect cyclists?

New Highway Code Rules for 2022: What they Are and How They Affect Cyclists

The most significant new rule is the creation of road user hierarchies based on their likelihood of causing harm.

In an effort to make roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists, the Highway Code is being revised.

According to Department for Transport (DfT) statistics, 4,290 pedestrians and 4,700 cyclists were killed or seriously injured on Britain’s roads between January 2020 and June 2021.

“The proposed upcoming changes to the Highway Code will improve safety for cyclists, pedestrians, and horse riders,” a Department for Transport spokesman said.

“The department has formed a working group of key organizations to ensure that messages about the changes reach as many people as possible, and our well-known Think! campaign will continue to ensure that all road users are aware of the changes both when they go into effect and beyond.”

Despite this, according to AA research, one-third of drivers are unaware of the new rules, which take effect on January 29.

The most significant changes are listed below.

Those in charge of more dangerous vehicles will now be held to a higher standard in terms of reducing their threat.

Pedestrians will be first, followed by cyclists, horseback riders, motorcyclists, cars, vans, and large passenger or heavy goods vehicles.

This means that drivers will have a greater responsibility to keep an eye out for cyclists and pedestrians, and that drivers of large vehicles will be expected to be extra cautious around all other road users.

Drivers will have to wait for pedestrians to cross at intersections.

Previously, vehicles were given priority at intersections.

On shared-cycle paths, cyclists will be instructed to yield to pedestrians.

When turning into or out of a junction, or changing lanes, drivers will now be expected to give cyclists priority.

At roundabouts and in slow-moving traffic, they’ll be told to come to a halt and wait for a safe distance between cyclists.

When overtaking cyclists, drivers must maintain a distance of at least 1.5 meters.

“Give them plenty of room and don’t try to overtake them within their lane,” Rule 186 now states.

Allow them to cross your path without obstructing you.

