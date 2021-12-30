What contributions did Nikola Tesla make to science and technology?

NIKOLA Tesla owned over 300 patents for 196 different ideas or inventions in 26 countries, including 112 in the United States and 30 in the United Kingdom.

His inventions are credited with changing the world, with systems such as alternating current (AC) still in widespread use today.

What else did he come up with, though?

In March 1885, Serbian-American inventor Nikola Tesla filed his first patent.

The arc light, which was invented by Humphry Davy in the first decade of the 1800s, was the first practical electric light.

Tesla, on the other hand, took this concept a step further, designing a lamp with automatic light adjustment and a fail-safe switch, which was primarily intended for outdoor lighting.

Tesla had built a central, station-based system in New Jersey by 1886, using his arc lamp to power streets and a few factory buildings.

The Tesla coil, invented in 1891, was a transformer that produced low-current, high-voltage, and high-frequency electricity.

It was and is still used in electrical devices such as radios and televisions, as well as for wireless transmission.

In action, the Tesla coil is said to resemble lightning and can light fluorescent bulbs without requiring a wired connection.

Alternating current, which was patented in March 1891, is widely regarded as Tesla’s world-changing invention.

Alternating current (AC) is the type of electricity that we use in our homes and offices today, with mains electricity powered by an AC supply.

In the late 1880s and early 1890s, Tesla’s AC system was embroiled in a “battle of the currents,” as fellow inventor Thomas Edison proposed a “direct current” alternative.

In Edison’s theory, current flows in a single direction, much like it does in a battery.

However, Tesla’s electrical system eventually triumphed because it was far more energy-efficient and less expensive to manufacture.

Tesla is also responsible for hydroelectric plants that provide power for industrial purposes, thanks to his AC electrical system.

The Ames Hydroelectric Generating Plant, which opened in Colorado, USA, in 1891, was the first to use AC electricity for industrial purposes.

This facility is still operational today, and the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) has designated it as a historical landmark.

Tesla is thought to have filed the first patent for the induction motor, also known as the alternating current electric motor, while still at university in 1888.

True, the induction motor took off after Tesla invented AC, but it was later discovered that Italian inventor Galileo Ferraris had demonstrated his engine first, in 1885.

Tesla may have unintentionally created the first x-ray image in history.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.