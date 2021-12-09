What could a ‘cube-shaped object’ on the far side of the moon be, according to China’s lunar rover?

On the far side of the moon, China’s lunar rover discovers a ‘cube-shaped object.’ What could it be?

According to reports, China’s Yutu 2 rover spotted a mysterious object on the horizon as it worked its way across Von Kármán crater on the moon’s far side.

According to a report by Space.com, Yutu 2 spotted a “cube-shaped object” on the horizon about 260 feet (80 meters) to the north during the mission’s 36th lunar day in November.

The discovery was made in a recent log of the lunar rover’s activities published by Our Space, which is “a Chinese language science outreach channel affiliated with the China National Space Administration (CNSA).”

According to Space.com, Our Space referred to the object as a “mystery hut,” but this is just a “placeholder name” until the object can be investigated further.

The object may have been “excavated by an impact event,” according to the report.

Further investigation may take a while, as the rover, which landed on the far side of the moon in January 2019, isn’t expected to reach the site for another 2-3 Earth months (2-3 lunar days), according to CBS.

According to a report by Live Science, Yutu 2 will travel through rocky terrain for two to three lunar days and nights, during which the rover will be forced to shut down “both when the sun is directly overhead, to avoid overheating, and when there is no light, to prevent it from running out of charge.”

According to Science Alert, the lunar night lasts two weeks, which explains how long Yutu 2 will take to travel the 260 feet to the object, not to mention the fact that it will have to move slowly to navigate the “hazardous, rubble-strewn, and crater-pocked lunar terrain.”

According to Sky News, the rover’s top speed is 200 meters (220 yards) per hour, and it can “climb up slopes of up to 20 degrees and navigate over obstacles as large as 20 cm (8 inches) tall.”

A nearby impact crater, which is still relatively new, provides clues to the mystery object’s possible origin, implying that it…

