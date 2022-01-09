What counts as fully vaccinated in Scotland has been scrapped, as has pre-departure testing.

What counts as fully vaccinated in Scotland has been abolished, as has pre-departure testing.

This week, a lot of changes were made to the covid rules.

There’s a lot to remember, from pre-departure testing to self-isolation being reduced from ten to seven days.

People flying into Scotland will no longer be required to take a pre-departure test as of 4 a.m. today (January 7).

The news follows a review of the Scottish Government’s latest covid rules, which saw self-isolation reduced from ten to seven days.

The Scottish Government confirmed in a statement that those who are fully vaccinated – or under the age of 18 – will no longer be required to take the test before entering the country from abroad.

Those who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to self-isolate upon arrival until they receive a negative result, as was previously required.

Despite the removal of the pre-departure test, Scots and visitors entering the country will be required to take a covid test on or before their second day back.

This is a lateral flow device, not a PCR test, and it goes into effect on Sunday (January 9).

Anyone who tests positive on a lateral flow test must also isolate according to current guidelines and take a confirmatory PCR test.

Both the PCR and the LFT are completely free.

The following applies, according to the Scottish Government’s website:

You must have had your second dose of one of these vaccines if you’ve had the OxfordAstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna, Sinopharm Beijing, Sinovac, or Covaxin vaccines:

You must follow the rules for someone who has not been fully vaccinated if you have only received one dose.

AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria, and Moderna Takeda are examples of vaccine formulations that are approved.

Furthermore, you can:

If you live in Scotland or England and are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons, you must provide proof in the form of an NHS COVID Pass, a secure medical exemption certificate, or a confirmation letter from the Department of Health and Social Care.

If you’ve received a single dose of the Janssen vaccine,

You’ve had your single dose, right?

Vaccines for other diseases

If you haven’t been vaccinated with one of the vaccines listed, you should check the gov.uk website to see if it’s approved.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.