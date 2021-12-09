What date will Jussie Smollett be sentenced?

Jussie Smollett’s sentencing date has yet to be set.

JUSSIE Smollett’s jury resumed deliberations in his trial on allegations that he staged a fake attack on himself and then lied to Chicago cops about being the victim of an anti-gay, racial hate crime on December 9, 2021.

The jury will now decide whether or not to find the former Empire actor guilty of the charges brought against him after the conclusion of closing arguments on Wednesday, December 8.

The prosecution and defense presented their closing arguments on December 8, 2021.

Before 2.45 p.m., the case was presented to the jury.

Because one juror had to leave earlier due to a prior commitment, the judge dismissed the remaining jurors for the day shortly after 5.00pm, bringing their first day of deliberations to a close without reaching a decision.

At 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, they resumed deliberation at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

If convicted of felony disorderly conduct in relation to a false police report, Smollett could face up to three years in prison.

Smollett was found guilty of staging a phony racist attack against himself on December 9, 2021.

During Thursday’s verdict, he was found guilty on five of the six counts.

Making a false police report that he was the victim of an aggravated battery was the sixth count he was found not guilty of.

After about nine hours of deliberation, the jury reached a decision.

Smollett, 39, was charged with disorderly conduct under Illinois law, which includes everything from making fake 911 calls to harassing debt collectors.

He faces six counts of disorderly conduct under a section of the law that prohibits making false police reports.

The charges are classified as Class 4 felonies in Illinois, which are among the least serious offenses.

Convictions, on the other hand, can land you in prison for up to three years.

Each count of disorderly behavior corresponds to a period of time between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31.

29th and February 29th, 2019

According to ABC News, on January 14, 2019, Smollett allegedly lied to police.

Smollett denied staging the attack on Monday, testifying that “there was no hoax” and that he was the victim of a hate crime in January 2019.

Throughout his lengthy testimony, Smollett remained composed, claiming that the (dollar)3,500 check he wrote for Abimbola Osundairo was intended for nutrition and fitness instruction.

“I never paid Osundairo to stage the attack,” Smollett said when his defense attorney asked if he paid Osundairo to stage the attack.

Send us an email at exc[email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS, and you can follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.