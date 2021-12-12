What did Boris Johnson say in his speech tonight, Sunday, December 12?

Boris Johnson’s announcement: What did the Prime Minister say tonight, Sunday, December 12th, in his speech?

After the Covid alert level was raised this evening, BORIS Johnson made a surprise speech.

The United Kingdom has been demoted to level four due to increased pressure on the NHS and a “high” Omicron transmission rate.

On Sunday, at 8 p.m., Boris Johnson delivered a nationally televised address.

It comes after Chief Medical Officers recommended raising the alert level to four, citing Omicron as posing “a rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services.”

Early evidence shows Omicron is spreading much faster than Delta, and vaccine protection against symptomatic disease is reduced, they said in a joint statement.

“When vaccine protection is reduced, as it is with Omicron, it is critical to top up that protection with a booster,” they wrote.

“Both booster vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) significantly increase immune response and show good effectiveness, though with some reduction in effectiveness when compared to Delta.”

As the threat of the Omicron variant grows, the Prime Minister has launched a “national vaccination mission.”

“Today, we are launching the Omicron Emergency Boost – a national mission unlike anything we’ve done before in the vaccination program – to Get Boosted Now,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the nation.

“A fortnight ago, I stated that by the end of January, we would offer a booster to every eligible adult.”

“As a result of the Omicron Emergency, I’m moving that target forward by a month.”

“Everyone in England who is eligible and is over the age of 18 will be able to get their booster before the New Year,” says the statement.

The Prime Minister warned of a “tidal wave” of omicron, which is resistant to vaccines, and said the situation could quickly deteriorate based on “bitter experience.”

“No one should be in any doubt: there is an Omicron tidal wave coming, and I’m afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply insufficient to provide the level of protection we all require,” he said.

“However, the good news is that our scientists are confident that a third dose – a booster dose – will restore our level of protection.”

“If you haven’t had a vaccine at all, please get yourself at least some protection with a jab as soon as possible,” the Prime Minister said at the end of his speech.

If you’ve already gotten your booster, tell your friends and family about it.

We live in a wonderful nation.

Vaccines are available to protect our people.

Let’s get started.

Now is the time to get boosted.

Now is the time to boost yourself, your friends, and your family.

Now is the time to get a boost to help protect jobs and livelihoods across the country…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.