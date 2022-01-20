What did Chandler Halderson get himself into, and what did he get himself into?

What was Chandler Halderson found guilty of, and who is he?

In July 2021, CHANDLER Halderson made news when he was arrested in connection with the murders of his parents.

He was accused of not only murdering them but also of putting their heads in a fireplace.

Chandler Halderson, 23, is a convicted killer who was accused of murdering his parents, Bart, 50, and Krista, 53, in their home.

Halderson’s lawyer, Catherine Dorl, described him as a “normal kid” who enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his girlfriend in court.

Little is known about Halderson’s personal life outside of his attorney’s statements.

Halderson was found guilty on January 20, 2022, of shooting his father in the back before killing his mother in July.

The jury was said to have taken only two hours to reach a guilty verdict, which elicited no reaction from the young man.

Halderson is accused of cutting up his parents’ bodies with a saw and scissors before dumping some of them in the woods and burning the rest.

During the trial, Assistant District Attorney William Brown of Dane County claimed Halderson murdered his parents after his father discovered he was lying about attending Madison College.

He went on to say that the ashes from the couple’s fireplace contained human remains such as fragments of human skulls, facial and knee bones.

Halderson was charged with lying to police at first, but the charge was later upgraded to murder and mutilation of a corpse, to which he pleaded not guilty in September 2021.

He was convicted of the following charges by the jury:

At a later date, he will be sentenced.

Bart and Krista Halderson were known as ordinary Wisconsin parents who avoided the press.

Halderson’s father had become suspicious of his son, who claimed to be a soon-to-be Madison Area Technical College graduate with a job offer from American Family Insurance and a job offer from SpaceX.

Bart was concerned about Halderson’s finances and allegedly pretended to be his son when he called the school, where he discovered Halderson was not attending classes.

Officials said the couple was killed after Bart informed his son that he had scheduled a meeting between the two of them and the schools.

