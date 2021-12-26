What did Jared Schmeck say to Joe Biden and who is he?

What did Jared Schmeck say to Joe Biden?

Joe and Jill Biden participated in NORAD’s Santa Tracker Livestream event on Christmas Eve, where they received a number of phone calls.

Jared Schmeck was one of the callers who got through to the President and First Lady, and their conversation has since gone viral.

Jared Schmeck is a Central Point, Oregon native who worked as a police officer and for an electric company.

Schmeck is facing backlash on social media after his Christmas Eve call with President Barack Obama and First Lady Melania Trump went viral.

Jared Schmeck was a trending topic on Twitter on Friday, December 24.

“Imagine being an adult who is so childish and disrespectful that you call the president ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ in front of your own children and dozens of others,” one Twitter user wrote.

This is a depressing time.”

“Wow. (hashtag)jaredschmeck is going to trend for the first time in his life, and not in a good way,” another Twitter user commented.

“Frustration with policies does not lead to profanity directed at the President in front of two of your children.”

You are not a Christian.

You were a self-aware attention seeker who knew what you were doing.

Another Twitter user chimed in, “Give him ALL the attention he was looking for.”

The President and First Lady were duped by Jared into saying ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ during a phone call on Friday, December 24, 2021, and the pair appeared unaware of the viral meme’s meaning.

Both parties said their goodbyes after the Bidens finished chatting with the Schmeck family for the NORAD Santa Tracker.

“Way to go, Merry Christmas.”

Jill Biden said, “Have a wonderful Christmas.”

“I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well, Merry Christmas and Let’s Go Brandon,” Jared Biden says to his father.

“Let’s Go, Brandon, I agree,” the president replies unknowingly.

Brandon Brown, a NASCAR racer, is featured in a viral video.

Following the viral video, Jared Schmeck stated that he “meant no offense” and that he is a “free-thinker and follower of Jesus Christ,” rather than a “Trumper.”

Schmeck said it was a joke, but it was also an expression of his dissatisfaction with Trump’s policies, including vaccine mandates, inflation, and supply chain issues.

“At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Schmeck,” Schmeck told the Oregonian.

I’m disappointed in Biden because I believe he can do better.”

