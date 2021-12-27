What did Nostradamus say about the year 2022, and who was he?

What did Nostradamus predict for the year 2022?

As the year 2021 draws to a close, many people look to astrologer Nostradamus, who has accurately predicted major world events in the past.

If his predictions for 2022 come true, the world may never be the same again.

Nostradamus was a well-known physician, astrologer, cabalist, and pharmacist who lived in the eighth century.

He was born in Saint Remy de Provence, France, on December 14, 1503, and died in 1566.

His best book, Les Propheties, published in 1555, was written while he was still alive.

This book is chock-full of poetic foreshadowing of future wars, revolutions, and natural disasters.

Quatrains are verses that contain his prophecies.

As the year 2022 approaches, Nostradamus has made some predictions that, if realized, could change the world.

“For forty years the rainbow will not be seenFor forty years it will be seen every dayThe dry earth will grow more parchedAnd there will be great floods when it is seen,” he said, predicting a nuclear drought.

“So high the price of wheatThat man is stirredHis fellow man to eat in his despair,” he wrote in 2022, predicting inflation and starvation.

In addition, Nostradamus predicted that immortals would take over humanity in 2022.

“The Moon in the full moon over the high mountain is seen by his disciples invited to be immortalEyes to the south by the new sage with a lone brain.”

He wrote, “Hands in bosoms, bodies in the fire.”

“The copies of gold and silver inflatedWhich were thrown into the lake after the theftAt the discovery that all is exhausted and dissipated by the debtAll scripts and bonds will be wiped out,” he said, predicting the adoption of cryptocurrencies as legal tender.

“Few young people: half-dead to give a start,” he wrote in one of his prophecies for 2021, implying the invasion of zombies on Earth.

This, however, did not happen.

He also predicted that an asteroid would strike the Earth in 2021, but this did not happen.

