What did Robert Durst do?

ROBERT Durst, the subject of The Jinx, a 2015 documentary series, is facing murder charges.

The frail-looking 78-year-old, who died on January 10, 2022, denies killing his best friend two decades ago.

Robert Durst was charged on October 19, 2021, with the murder of his first wife, Kathleen.

Susan Berman, 78, was fatally shot in her home in Los Angeles, California, in December 2000.

Berman was allegedly going to give police information about Durst’s first wife, Kathleen McCormack, who went missing in 1982 and was never found, according to prosecutors.

They claim Berman gave Durst an alibi after he murdered his first wife and then silenced her to prevent her from telling police what she knew about McCormack’s disappearance.

On the same day that the final episode of The Jinx, an HBO documentary series about him, aired, he was arrested in New Orleans on a warrant for Berman’s death.

His trial didn’t start until early 2020, but it was put on hold until May 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Durst died on January 10, 2022, after suffering a cardiac arrest while in prison.

Durst was previously tried for the 2001 murder of Texas neighbor Morris Black, but was acquitted after claiming self-defense.

According to NBC News, the 2015 arrest occurred around the same time as HBO’s documentary series about Durst aired, but authorities had already gathered the “underlying facts.”

Durst’s lawyers deny that he incriminated himself in the documentary series.

His attorneys claim the comments were edited, but he appeared to say, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

Durst was found guilty of murdering Berman by a Los Angeles jury on Friday, September 17. Authorities believe the killing was linked to his missing wife.

When the jury returned with a guilty verdict for first-degree murder in Berman’s death on September 14, it had been deliberating since September 14.

Berman had been scheduled to speak with police about a fake alibi she allegedly gave Durst when his wife went missing in New York in 1982, according to prosecutors.

Kathie Durst, Durst’s wife, has never been found, and no charges have ever been filed in her case.

In closing arguments, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John Lewin told jurors that Durst, 78, must be held responsible for Berman’s death.

“Bob Durst isn’t insane.”

“He isn’t some crazed serial killer who kills just for the thrill of it,” Lewin explained.

“Don’t let this get the better of you…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.