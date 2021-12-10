What did Travis Scott say about the Astroworld show to Charlamagne tha God?

In an hour-long interview with Charlamagne tha God on December 9, Travis Scott discussed the Astroworld incident.

On behalf of all Astroworld victims, Texas-based attorney Thomas J Henry has filed a (dollar)2 billion lawsuit against Scott and others involved.

Breakfast Club radio host Charlamagne tha God grilled Travis Scott about the events at Astroworld during a sit-down interview.

“I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference [after my set],” Travis said when asked if he was aware that his fans had been injured during his performance.

And you’re thinking to yourself, ‘Wait, what?’

“People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that…” he rambled on.

Travis also denied hearing any complaints from the audience that would have prompted him to call a halt to the show.

“It’s crazy because I’m that artist,” he said. “Anytime you hear something like that, you want to turn off the show.”

“You want to make sure that fans get the attention they require.

I took advantage of any opportunity to see something similar.

I took a few breaks to make sure everyone was okay, and I mostly rely on the collective energy of the fans — call and response.

“I simply didn’t hear you.”

He went on to say that the pyrotechnics, lights, and loud music made it difficult for him to comprehend what was going on.

“You can only help what you can see, and whatever you’re told, you stop,” he said.

Following the Astroworld stampede, Travis has canceled a few of his shows.

He canceled his headlining slot at the Day N Vegas Festival, which took place from November 12 to 14.

According to Variety, the rapper also pulled out of a “(dollar)5.5 million one-off show” scheduled for November 19 in Saudi Arabia.

Travis is still set to perform at Coachella, but the festival’s organizers have been urged to remove him from the lineup.

The festival will take place on April 15-17 and 22-24, 2022.

