What do fog light symbols look like, and when are they illegal to use?

When is it illegal to use fog light symbols and what do they look like?

FOG is one of the most dangerous weather conditions for motorists because it reduces visibility, making cars and other hazards harder to see.

Foglights make driving in bad weather safer by making it easier for other drivers to see you on the road.

However, if you use your fog lights at the incorrect time, you may endanger other drivers and possibly break the law, so it’s crucial to know the rules.

Everything you need to know is right here.

Which lights in your car are turned on will be displayed on your dashboard.

When you turn on your fog lights, a symbol with the fog light icon appears to inform and remind you.

This is known as a tell-tale light and is used all over the world.

The symbol for your front fog lights is usually green, while the symbol for your back fog lights is usually amber.

A green light shines left, with a wavy line running through the beam, to represent front fog lights.

The rear fog light symbol, on the other hand, depicts an amber light pointing right, with the same wavy line running through the beam.

Some say it resembles a jellyfish that has flipped over.

Your fog lights were installed in your vehicle to help you see better in fog and heavy mist.

They’re designed to be used when visibility falls below 100 meters, which is roughly the length of a football field.

You should be driving slowly enough to react to hazards and keeping track of your stopping distances at this point.

If you do not turn on your headlights in these conditions, you may endanger yourself and other road users.

If you are in an accident while driving in the fog and don’t have your fog lights on, your insurance may be voided.

You may endanger other road users and possibly break the law if you use your fog lights when it is not foggy.

It is against the law to use your lights to dazzle drivers approaching you, according to the Road Vehicles Lighting Regulations 1989.

Because fog lights are extremely bright, they should not be used in normal conditions.

If you turn on or leave your fog lights on when it’s clear, raining, or there’s a light mist and visibility is greater than 100 meters, you could be fined.

You could be fined £30 if you use your fog lights incorrectly.

If you’re dealt with this way, you won’t get any penalty points.

If you cause an accident or injure someone, the consequences could be much more severe, including points, higher fines, and so on…

