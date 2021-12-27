What do the new entry requirements for UK visitors to Austria mean for skiing vacations?

New entry requirements for UK visitors to Austria: What does this mean for skiing vacations?

On Christmas Day, entry requirements for visitors from ‘virus variant’ countries, including the UK, were tightened.

Austria imposed new entry restrictions on Christmas Day for visitors from the United Kingdom, which it considers a virus variant area due to rapidly rising Omicron infections.

Those who can show proof of a booster shot in addition to two previous Covid vaccinations, as well as a negative PCR test, are allowed to enter without quarantine.

The NHS Covid Pass can be used to provide this.

All others – both the unvaccinated and those who have not had a booster jab – are barred from entering Austria unless they have been double jabbed and have certification of recovery from Covid within the last 180 days.

The new regulations do not apply to children under the age of twelve.

Teenagers arriving from the UK before September 1, 2006 must be fully vaccinated, have received the third booster jab, and have a negative PCR test (within 48 hours).

Austria’s Foreign Office has warned that the new rules will be “rigorously enforced.”

They include the requirement of a recent negative PCR test result (within 48 hours).

Austria was released from its quarantine on December 12th, but those who have not been vaccinated must remain at home except for work, study, healthcare, or exercise.

Arrivals from the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway are also subject to the new restrictions.

EU and Austrian residents must quarantine upon arrival in Austria, with a few exceptions.

Austria has also recently implemented a Holiday Ninja Pass for school-aged children (ages 12-15) from Austria and abroad who have not yet been fully vaccinated or cannot demonstrate recovery from Covid.

If they can provide two negative PCR test results up until day five of their stay in Austria, they will be officially recognized as having “2-G” status (Austria’s shorthand terminology for fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid) for seven days.

The status will give you access to public areas and venues like restaurants and ski lifts.

