What does a platinum jubilee, a bank holiday, and the Queen’s jubilees entail?

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II will mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the first platinum jubilee for a British monarch.

In 2022, the Queen will celebrate 70 years on the throne, an unprecedented accomplishment.

The celebrations, known as a Platinum Jubilee, will include an extra bank holiday and a jam-packed schedule of events.

It’s Elizabeth II’s fourth major jubilee, and here’s how other British monarchs have marked significant anniversaries.

This is the first time a British monarch has celebrated a platinum jubilee, and only a handful of world leaders have done so.

The last was Thailand’s late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who served on the throne for 70 years and died in 2016.

Many people will be familiar with jubilee names because they follow the same pattern as those used to commemorate significant wedding anniversaries.

In 2017, the Queen and Prince Philip, for example, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

According to historian and author Stepahnie Coontz of Time magazine, the gift-giving tradition “originated in the late nineteenth century, during the Victorian era.”

Royal jubilees, on the other hand, predate this, with the first commemorations occurring during the reign of George III, Queen Victoria’s grandfather.

In 1809, he celebrated his Golden Jubilee, which marked the 50th anniversary of his accession, with events in the United Kingdom and the colonies, including a private service and fireworks display at Windsor.

It is unknown whether any significant commemorations for his long-serving predecessors Henry III, Edward III, and James VII were held to mark the 50th anniversary of their reigns.

Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee in 1887 and Diamond Jubilee in 1897, as the longest-serving monarch before Elizabeth II, marked two significant anniversaries.

Foreign rulers were invited to royal banquets, and military procession through London was part of the festivities.

Elizabeth II celebrated her Silver Jubilee in 1977, her Golden Jubilee in 2002, and her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

The Queen’s Ruby and Sapphire Jubilees, which occurred in 1992 and 2017, were marked in a more modest manner.

The main jubilees are traditionally celebrated on the following dates:

This year marks the 70th anniversary.

