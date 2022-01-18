What does a positive lateral flow test look like, and what does a faint line mean on a Covid test result?

How to read a Covid test result and what a faint line means What does a positive lateral flow test look like?

Antigen tests, also known as lateral flows, are convenient because they can be performed at home and results can be obtained in as little as 15 minutes.

Covid-19 lateral flow tests have become an unwelcome but necessary part of our daily routine.

As a result, you can use them right before going out, allowing you to meet up with others in a safe manner.

Here’s everything you need to know about reading blood tests and identifying a positive result.

Small white rectangles with a testing strip inside are lateral flow devices.

At the bottom of the device is a small well with the letter “S” next to it.

This is where your sample will be dropped.

A window to the testing strip is located above this.

The letter “C” is at the top of the window, and the letter “T” is below it.

“Control” is represented by the C, and “test” is represented by the T.

A red line should appear next to the C relatively quickly after you have dropped your sample into the well.

When performing a lateral flow test, this line should always be present.

If you see a red line next to the T, you’ve tested positive.

You have tested negative if there is no line.

Even if the line next to the T is barely visible, your test is still positive.

“Result lines may appear smudged or faint, but they are still valid results and must be reported,” according to government guidance.

However, you should read the instructions for your lateral flow tests carefully before using them, as late reading can result in false positives.

You’ll find out how long you should wait before checking your test in the instructions.

Most people say 15 to 30 minutes.

A second line that appears after the 30-minute window may not indicate a positive result, according to NHS A&E doctor Nathan Hudson-Peacock.

"If the faint line appears after the window, the most likely cause is either that there has been or that there has not been," he wrote.

