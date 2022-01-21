What does it mean that COVID-19 is not a pandemic but an endemic?

What does it mean that COVID-19 is not a pandemic, but rather an endemic?

AP Medical Writer MARIA CHENG contributed to this article.

Although some European countries, such as Spain, are making tentative plans to treat COVID-19 as an “endemic” disease, the World Health Organization and other officials have warned that the pandemic is far from over.

Here’s an explanation of what endemic means and what it means in the future.

ENDEMIC VERSUS PANDEMIC: WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE?

Diseases are endemic when they appear in predictable patterns in specific areas, whereas a pandemic is a global outbreak that causes unpredictably large waves of illness.

According to Catherine Smallwood, an infectious diseases expert at the World Health Organization’s European headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, redefining the coronavirus as an endemic disease is still “a ways off.”

“There is still a lot of uncertainty and a virus that is rapidly evolving,” she said earlier this month.

Declaring a disease endemic means that fewer resources will be available to combat it in many countries because it will no longer be considered a public health emergency.

WHEN COVID-19 BECOMES ENDEMIC, WHO WILL DECIDE?

Most wealthy countries will likely make that decision based on how the virus is spreading within their borders and the likelihood of new cases causing large outbreaks.

COVID-19 vaccines, medicines, and other measures that are widely available in developed countries are likely to aid them in containing outbreaks long before the virus is brought under global control.

Technically, pandemics are not declared by the WHO.

COVID-19 has been designated as a global health emergency since January 2020.

Since then, the United Nations’ health agency has convened an expert committee every three months to reassess the situation.

The pandemic will most likely end when WHO experts declare COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency, but the criteria for that determination are unclear.

“Because it’s not just about the number of cases, it’s a subjective decision.”

“It’s all about the severity and the impact,” Dr.

The WHO’s emergency coordinator, Michael Ryan.

Others have suggested that declaring COVID-19 endemic is a political move…

