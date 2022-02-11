What does it mean to be fully vaccinated? Find out about new UK travel rules and whether they might include a booster shot in the future.

What does it mean to be fully vaccinated? New UK travel rules are explained, as well as whether or not booster vaccinations will be included in the future.

After travel restrictions were eased before February half-term, fully vaccinated arrivals to the UK no longer need to order a day two test.

For fully-vaccinated arrivals, travel restrictions have been eased, with testing requirements removed.

Eligible travelers will no longer be required to purchase a day two test before entering the country as of Friday, February 11th.

The decision, which was made just before half-term in February, could save families hundreds of pounds on a vacation abroad.

However, because regulations differ by country, it’s not always clear what “fully vaccinated” means. Here’s how it works.

Booster vaccinations are not required for travelers to be fully protected.

This means that for British citizens returning to the UK, the first two doses of any Covid vaccine given in the UK are sufficient, as long as the second dose was given more than two weeks before travel.

A full list of accepted vaccines, provided by the Departments of Transport and Health and Social Care, can be found here for travelers who have been vaccinated outside of the UK.

“To qualify for travel to England under the fully vaccinated rules, you must have proof of vaccination with a full course of an approved vaccine,” the government says.

“You must have received your final vaccine dose at least 14 days before arriving in England.”

“One of the 14 days does not include the day you received your final dose.”

Everyone under the age of 18 is still considered fully vaccinated, regardless of vaccination status.

There are also exemptions in place for people who do not receive the vaccine due to a valid medical reason, which you can read about here.

Natural immunity or proof of recovery from a previous infection are not acceptable alternatives to vaccination.

Arriving passengers who are not fully vaccinated must still take a Covid test two days prior to travel to the United Kingdom.

They must also schedule and pay for a private PCR test before the end of the second day after their arrival.

There is no requirement to quarantine after travel, but un-jabbed arrivals must self-isolate if their day two tests are positive.

All newcomers must continue to fill out forms.

