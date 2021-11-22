What does it mean to have a medusa tattoo?

TATTOOS are frequently influenced by personal experiences, meanings, and feelings.

So, why are tens of thousands of people sharing their Medusa tattoos on social media, and what does it all mean?

In recent days, the medusa tattoo has become a trend on TikTok.

“A lot of people didn’t realize the meaning of a Medusa tattoo,” @r.bree.xo wrote alongside her inking.

“If you do, I’m so sorry you had to go through this as well.

“You are incredibly strong.”

Those who were unaware of the deeper meaning of the Greek mythological creature were perplexed when legions of other users began sharing Medusa tattoos with similar messages.

So, what exactly does this entail?

Medusa was once a lovely young woman who had men lusting after her, according to Greek mythology.

Poseidon, the sea god, was enamored with her beauty and raped her in Athena’s sacred temple.

Athena, enraged by the desecration of her temple, transformed Medusa into a serpent-headed monster capable of turning anyone who looks at her into stone.

According to some versions of the myth, this was a gift rather than a curse, as it allowed Medusa to defend herself after being sexually assaulted.

Medusa has become a symbol of strength and survival for sexual assault victims in the modern world.

The medusa tattoo is no longer considered offensive because it has become a symbol of power for sexual assault survivors.

Medusa is regarded as a victim rather than a villain, which lends poignancy to her tattoos.

Because Medusa was a woman turned into a monster for her own rape, it has become a symbol for combating victim-blaming culture.

“That’s why a lot of people have this tattoo,” one TikTok user explained, “because if they weren’t, they were victims, so it’s like empowering yourself, taking back your power type of thing.”

Medusa is also a mythological figure with the ability to ward off evil forces.