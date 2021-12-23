What does it mean when a jury is deadlocked?

Unlike guilty or not guilty verdicts, HUNG juries are uncommon.

A hung jury, on the other hand, could benefit both the defense and the prosecution.

In a court case, a jury is a group of people who are chosen at random to render a decision based on the evidence presented to them in court during the trial.

The majority of jury decisions result in a guilty or not guilty verdict.

However, there are times when a jury is deadlocked.

A hung jury occurs when the majority of jurors in a case are unable to reach a decision on whether the defendant is guilty or not guilty.

The term “deadlocked jury” is used to describe a hung jury.

When a jury is deadlocked, the judge encourages the jury to deliberate once or twice more until a decision is reached.

The judge’s order is referred to as an Allen Charge.

After more deliberation, if the jury still cannot agree on a verdict, the judge declares a mistrial due to a hung jury.

When a mistrial is declared, it means that the defendant has not been found guilty or acquitted.

Rather, it means that the prosecution may decide to retry the case.

In most cases of a mistrial, the prosecution will proceed to a new trial.

When a jury is deadlocked, the defense team usually has the upper hand, while the prosecution is frequently at a disadvantage.

The defense team benefits because the prosecution will have a difficult time surprising the defense team with new witnesses or unseen evidence because they have exhausted all legal options prior to the hung jury.

As a result, because they already know the evidence presented and can amend what needs to be changed to build a stronger case, the defense team is able to close all loopholes and correct any mistakes they made during the first trial.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.