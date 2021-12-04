What does James Crumbley do for a living?

What is James Crumbley’s line of work?

JAMES Crumbley is the father of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old who was arrested and charged as an adult in connection with the tragic events at Oxford High School.

James and Jennifer were also arrested and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each.

James Crumbley was furloughed from his job as a telemarketer right after the pandemic struck, according to Jay Farr, CEO of Advantzware, a Florida-based software company.

Crumbley reportedly began working at the firm in 2017, generating sales leads remotely from his home in Michigan.

According to Crumbley’s now-deleted Facebook profile, he began working at a San Francisco-based security technology firm in February of 2021.

A (dollar)500K bond is currently being held for James and Jennifer Crumbley.

Karen McDonald, an Oakland County prosecutor, revealed that James Crumbley bought the 9mm Sig Sauer SP2022 used in the shooting on November 26, 2021, at a gun store in Oxford, Michigan.

According to McDonald, a store employee confirmed that Ethan was in the store with his father when the purchase was made.

“Just got my new beauty today,” Ethan captioned a photo of the gun he posted to his social media accounts.

Jennifer Crumbley, according to McDonald, also shared the gun on social media, writing, “Mom and son day testing out his new Christmas present.”

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each of the four lives lost on November 30, 2021.

The parents of alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley appeared in court for the first time on Saturday, December 4, 2021, where the judge read their charges to them.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, all three Crumbleys are being held in the same Michigan jail.

They are on suicide watch and are checked on “multiple times an hour,” according to Bouchard, who added that they are isolated and have no contact with one another.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were not in custody or in contact with their attorneys or authorities as of Friday, December 3, 2021.

The couple was discovered in Detroit early Saturday morning after allegedly fleeing authorities.

“Where they were and how they were appears to support the position they were hiding in,” said Bouchard.

Ethan Crumbley was charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of terrorism in the shooting that killed Hana St.

Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, and Justin Shilling, all of whom are in their teens.

