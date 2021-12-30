What does “Let’s Go Darwin” imply?

What does “Let’s Go Darwin” actually mean?

The new slogan Let’s Go Darwin has gained traction as a counter to the previously popular Let’s Go Brandon chant.

Suppliers are already profiting from the new craze by selling goods on Amazon and Etsy.

Let’s Go Darwin was born out of the chant Let’s Go Brandon, which began on October 4, 2021, at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, when Nascar fans chanted “f**k you Biden.”

The chant quickly gained traction among Trump supporters as a synonym for “f**k you Biden” after a reporter misheard the chant and reported it as “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Let’s Go Darwin is a slogan inspired by Charles Darwin’s belief in natural selection and survival of the fittest.

“I call natural selection or the survival of the fittest this preservation of favorable variations and rejection of harmful variations,” Darwin said in 1857 when discussing his theory of natural selection.

People who aren’t Covid-19-vaccinated, don’t practice social distancing, or don’t wear masks in public places are now being chastised with the phrase.

As a result of posts about vaccine numbers, the hashtag Let’s Go Darwin is trending on Twitter.

On December 28, Fox 11 News co-anchor Elex Michaelson wrote, “Latest CDC statistics from known Covid cases.”

“People who haven’t been vaccinated die at a rate of 6.1 per 100,000.”

“People who have been vaccinated die at a rate of.5 per 100,000.

“Improved:.1 per 100,000 deaths.”

“Let’s Go Darwin,” one retweeted.

“Nature-based selection.”

Another person tweeted, “Darwin is credited with the ‘theory of natural selection.’ Let’sGoDarwin is a response to the anti-vax, anti-mask Let’sGo Brandon crowd.”

The majority of tweets are directed at those who have not been vaccinated, with one person sending out a meme that reads, “A mask and a shot.”

No one has asked you to storm the beaches of Normandy.”

In 1857, Charles Darwin coined the term “natural selection,” asserting that a person’s choices and genetic traits determine whether or not they will survive and reproduce.

In his book The Descent of Man (1871), Darwin writes, “One general law, leading to the advancement of all organic beings, namely, multiply, vary, and let the strongest live, and the weakest die.”

He claims that future generations will be able to live longer, more fulfilling lives if people adapt to their surroundings and pass that trait down to their children or younger generations.

He continues, “I have limited myself to science.”

The fact that man’s origins will never be known has been asserted repeatedly and confidently; however, ignorance breeds confidence more often than knowledge: those who…

